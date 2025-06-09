Hasan Ali's hat-trick leads Bears to emphatic win over Derbyshire

Hasan Ali's hat-trick leads Bears to emphatic win over Derbyshire

Hasan Ali proved unstoppable with the ball, finishing with career-best T20 figures of 6 for 23.

Updated On: Mon, 09 Jun 2025 13:47:19 PKT

BIRMINGHAM (Web Desk) – Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali delivered a dazzling performance, including a memorable hat-trick, to help the Birmingham Bears secure a dominant 58-run victory over Derbyshire Falcons in the Vitality Blast at Edgbaston on Sunday.

The Bears, registering their second consecutive home win, tightened their grip in the competition with a clinical all-round display.

Opting to bat first, Birmingham piled on an imposing 199 for 6, courtesy of a strong opening partnership. Tom Latham crafted a stylish 58 off 42 balls, while Alex Davies provided the early momentum with a brisk 49 off 29. Their 79-run stand set the tone for the innings, even as Derbyshire fought back in the latter overs with Pat Brown claiming 3 for 40.

Chasing 200, Derbyshire collapsed under pressure and were bowled out for 141 in 19.1 overs. The top order crumbled to 29 for 4 in the opening four overs, leaving the Falcons in disarray. Though Ross Whiteley (50 off 37) and Wayne Madsen (46 off 32) tried to steady the innings, the damage had been done.

Hasan Ali proved unstoppable with the ball, finishing with career-best T20 figures of 6 for 23. His late blitz included a hat-trick, removing Whiteley (caught at long-off), Alex Thomson (caught at mid-on), and Ben Aitchison (clean bowled) in consecutive deliveries.

George Garton also shone in the field, equaling the T20 record for most catches in an innings by a non-wicketkeeper, grabbing five chances. He chipped in with the bat too, striking 12 off the final three balls he faced.