Pakistani cricketers share Eid messages with fans

Pakistani cricketers connect with fans on Eid

(Web Desk) - On the auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha, Pakistani cricketers joined the celebrations with heartfelt messages on social media.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris said: “Eid ul-Adha Mubarak to all celebrating around the world. May this sacred day remind us of the beauty of sacrifice, the strength of faith, and the power of gratitude. Wishing you and your families peace, barakah, and closeness to Allah (SWT) on this blessed day and always.”

Star batter Babar Azam kept his message brief with a simple “Eid Mubarak”. The star-cricketer took to his Instagram account and posted a picture of himself in his Eid dress.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi added a prayerful note on his Instagram stories: “May Almighty accept our sacrifices and guide us towards righteousness. Eid Mubarak!”

Shoaib Malik posted a few photos with his wife and Pakistani actor Sana Javed and some family members.



