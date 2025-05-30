Pakistan to go for a kill in second T20 against Bangladesh

Cricket Cricket Pakistan to go for a kill in second T20 against Bangladesh

Pakistan took 1-0 lead in the series on Wednesday comfortably defeating Bangladesh by 37 runs

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 30 May 2025 12:53:52 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan will aim to take unassailable lead in the three-match T20 International series against Bangladesh when the two sides meet here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday night.

Pakistan took 1-0 lead in the series on Wednesday comfortably defeating Bangladesh by 37 runs. The Green shirts scored 201-7 – their highest at the Gaddafi Stadium – and dismissed the visitors for 164.

Pakistan team outplayed Bangladesh in every department of the game. In batting, they were led by captain Salman (56), Shadab Khan (48) and Hasan Nawaz (44). Fast bowler Hasan Ali (5-30) produced his best-ever figures in the game on his return to international level. He was ably supported by spin of Shadab (4-26).

Pakistan will seek to regain lost glory under new skipper Salman Ali Agha as they are at eighth place in the ICC world ranking. They have suffered a decline in the T20 competition during the last one year as they have lost 19 matches and won nine.

For today’s match, Pakistan will likely to keep the line-up unchanged. However, there are chances of bringing in Abbas Afridi for Haris Rauf.

PAKISTAN (probable): Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (capt), Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf/Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed

Bangladesh, on the other hand, may bring Najmul Hossain Shanto back into the team.

BANGLADESH (probable): Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali (wk), Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam.