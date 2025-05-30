2nd T20I: Pakistan set 202-run target for Bangladesh

Cricket Cricket 2nd T20I: Pakistan set 202-run target for Bangladesh

Pakistan took 1-0 lead in the series on Wednesday comfortably defeating Bangladesh by 37 runs

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 30 May 2025 21:49:04 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan have set target of 202 runs for Bangladesh in the second match of the ongoing series at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday night.

Sahibzada Farhan played a stellar innings of 74 runs. Hassan Nawaz also scored blistering 51 runs.

Hasan Sakib and Hasan Mahmud took two wickets each.

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first against Bangladesh .

If victorious, the host will take an unassailable lead in the three-match T20 International series against Bangladesh.

Pakistan took 1-0 lead in the series on Wednesday comfortably defeating Bangladesh by 37 runs. The Green shirts scored 201-7 – their highest at the Gaddafi Stadium – and dismissed the visitors for 164.

Pakistan team outplayed Bangladesh in every department of the game. In batting, they were led by captain Salman (56), Shadab Khan (48) and Hasan Nawaz (44). Fast bowler Hasan Ali (5-30) produced his best-ever figures in the game on his return to international level. He was ably supported by spin of Shadab (4-26).

Teams Lineups:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Jaker Ali (wk), Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud and Shoriful Islam.