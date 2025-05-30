2nd T20I: Pakistan secure series victory by defeating Bangladesh

Cricket Cricket 2nd T20I: Pakistan secure series victory by defeating Bangladesh

The host comprehensively defeated the visiting side in the 2nd T20I

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 30 May 2025 23:29:02 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan have secured series victory by comprehensively beating Bangladesh in in the second match at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday night.

Abrar Ahmed took three wickets and never let the visiting side looked comfortable in the game. Hassan Ali, Haris Rauf and Faheem Ashraf took one wicket each.

Batting first, the host set target of 202 runs for Bangladesh powered by Sahibzada Farhan's stellar innings of 74 runs. Hassan Nawaz also scored blistering 51 runs.

Hasan Sakib and Hasan Mahmud took two wickets each.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first against Bangladesh .

In the first game, Pakistan team outplayed Bangladesh in every department of the game. In batting, they were led by captain Salman (56), Shadab Khan (48) and Hasan Nawaz (44). Fast bowler Hasan Ali (5-30) produced his best-ever figures in the game on his return to international level. He was ably supported by spin of Shadab (4-26).

Teams Lineups:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Jaker Ali (wk), Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud and Shoriful Islam.