Pakistan elect to bat first against Bangladesh in first T20I

Pakistan introduced six changes to the squad

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first in the opening match of the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

Captain Salman Ali Agha opted for a batting start on home soil. Pakistan introduced six changes to the squad that played in the T20I series against New Zealand in March.

In contrast, Bangladesh retained the same playing XI that recently lost a T20I series 2-1 to the UAE.

Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Salman Ali Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

Bangladesh XI: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Jaker Ali (wk), Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam.

