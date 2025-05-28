Pakistan-Bangladesh T20 series trophy unveiled

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The trophy for the upcoming T20 series between Pakistan and Bangladesh was unveiled at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Tuesday. Captains Salman Ali Agha and Liton Das attended the ceremony, posing for photos on the stadium rooftop and pitch.

The three-match series will today (Wednesday) at 8 PM, with all games scheduled at Gaddafi Stadium.

In a pre-series press conference, Pakistan's T20 captain Salman Ali Agha acknowledged Bangladesh’s strong pace attack and said his team has prepared well, particularly aiming to contain Liton Das. He emphasised that Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi remain key players, while new talent like Sufiyan Muqeem will also feature in coming series. He clarified that Sufiyan was replaced considering Lahore’s pace-friendly conditions.

Salman stressed the importance of building a 20-25 player pool ahead of the T20 World Cup, combining seasoned players with young talent for a modern, attacking approach, while also valuing international experience over just PSL performances.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh captain Liton Das said Pakistan is a balanced and formidable team, and beating them would require playing high-quality cricket.

Reflecting on the absence of key bowlers like Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, and Mustafizur Rahman, he viewed the series as a valuable opportunity for younger players to rise. He also noted that watching PSL has helped him better understand local pitch and match conditions.