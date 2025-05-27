Sadia Iqbal reclaims top spot in ICC Women's T20I bowler rankings

The development was announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday

(Web Desk) - Pakistani spinner Sadia Iqbal has taken the top spot among bowlers in the Women’s T20I ranking.

She played a central role in Pakistan’s journey in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup last year. Now, she has climbed to the No.1 ranking again.

Her return to the top slot comes after England’s spinner Sophie Ecclestone did not play the recent T20I series against the West Indies. Obviously, it led to a reshuffle in the rankings.

Ecclestone, who had been in the top position, slipped to the fourth position.

Meanwhile, England pacer Lauren Bell made significant gain, surging 13 places to reach sixth overall after taking seven wickets in the series.

Other English bowlers also moved up, with Linsey Smith climbing 37 spots to 41st and Issy Wong jumping 32 places to joint-62nd.