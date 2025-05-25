Sudharsan, Arshdeep Singh earn maiden Test call-ups as BCCI announces squad for England series

Sudharsan, Arshdeep Singh earn maiden Test call-ups as BCCI announces squad for England series

Shubman Gill has been named captain, with Rishabh Pant as vice-captain

Sun, 25 May 2025

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled an 18-member squad for the much-awaited five-match Test series against England, set to begin on 20 June 2025.

The squad features uncapped players Sai Sudharsan and Arshdeep Singh, who receive their first Test call-ups following standout domestic and white-ball performances.

Shubman Gill has been named captain, with Rishabh Pant as vice-captain, marking a new era in Indian Test cricket. With 11 players yet to play a Test in English conditions, this tour represents both a challenge and an opportunity for India's emerging talent.

Key inclusions, comebacks

• Sai Sudharsan, known for his consistent run-scoring and a promising ODI debut in South Africa, has been rewarded with a Test call-up.

• Arshdeep Singh, part of India’s successful T20 World Cup 2024 and 2025 Champions Trophy squads, enters the Test arena with growing confidence and pace prowess.

• Karun Nair made a surprise return after nearly eight years, selected on the back of an exceptional domestic season.

• Shardul Thakur also reclaimed his spot, having last played a Test in January 2023 against South Africa.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami remained out due to ongoing rehabilitation, and Shreyas Iyer, despite a prolific Ranji Trophy campaign, has been overlooked.

India squad for England Tests:

Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akashdeep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.