PSL 10 Eliminator 2: Lahore Qalandars set 203-run target for Islamabad United

The match is being played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lahore Qalandars set a challenging target of 203 runs for Islamabad United in the second Eliminator of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

The knockout match, held at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, saw Qalandars winning the toss and opting to bat first. They posted a total of 202 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

Kusal Perera led the charge with a brilliant 61-run knock, supported by Mohammad Naeem’s 50. Abdullah Shafique scored 25, Bhanuka Rajapaksa 22, Asif Ali 15, while Fakhar Zaman managed 12. Shakib Al Hasan was dismissed without scoring.

Rashid Hussain remained unbeaten on 5 alongside captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, who returned not out on 0.

For Islamabad United, Tymal Mills was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3 wickets. Salman Irshad claimed 2, while Imad Wasim and Jimmy Neesham bagged one wicket each.

Lahore Qalandars Squad:

Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Kusal Perera (wicketkeeper), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shakib Al Hasan, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi (captain), Salman Mirza, Zaman Khan, Haris Rauf

Islamabad United Squad:

Shadab Khan (captain), Sahibzada Farhan, Rassie van der Dussen, Haider Ali, Shehzad, Salman Agha, Jimmy Neesham, Imad Wasim, Tymal Mills, Naseem Shah, Irshad Ahmed