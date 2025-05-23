Lahore Qalandars crush Islamabad by 95 runs to reach PSL 10 final

Lahore Qalandars to face Quetta Gladiators in the final

Updated On: Fri, 23 May 2025 23:17:38 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lahore Qalandars secured a dominant 95-run victory over Islamabad United in the second Eliminator of PSL 10, booking their spot in the final.

The knockout clash took place at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, where Qalandars won the toss and chose to bat first. They posted a formidable total of 202 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

Kusal Perera led the charge with a brilliant 61-run knock, supported by Mohammad Naeem’s 50. Abdullah Shafique scored 25, Bhanuka Rajapaksa 22, Asif Ali 15, while Fakhar Zaman managed 12. Shakib Al Hasan was dismissed without scoring.

Rashid Hussain remained unbeaten on 5 alongside captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, who returned not out on 0.

For Islamabad United, Tymal Mills was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3 wickets. Salman Irshad claimed 2, while Imad Wasim and Jimmy Neesham bagged one wicket each.

In reply, United were bowled out for 107 runs in the 16th over.

For Qalandars, skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi, Salman Mirza and Rishad Hossain picked up three wickets each.

Lahore Qalandars Squad:

Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Kusal Perera (wicketkeeper), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shakib Al Hasan, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi (captain), Salman Mirza, Zaman Khan, Haris Rauf

Islamabad United Squad:

Shadab Khan (captain), Sahibzada Farhan, Rassie van der Dussen, Haider Ali, Shehzad, Salman Agha, Jimmy Neesham, Imad Wasim, Tymal Mills, Naseem Shah, Irshad Ahmed