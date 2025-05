PSL Eliminator 1: Karachi Kings opt to bat first against Lahore Qalandars

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 22 May 2025 19:18:45 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Karachi Kings won the toss and elected to bat first against Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 Eliminator 1 at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Fakhar Zaman, Kusal Perera, Haris Rauf, Sikandar Raza, Abdullah Shafique, Zaman Khan, Jahandad Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Muhammad Akhlaq, Momin Qamar (E), Mohammad Azab (E), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Salman Mirza, Mohammad Naeem (E).

Karachi Kings: David Warner and Abbas Afridi (both platinum), James Vince, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah (all diamond), Shan Masood, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Aamir Jamal (all gold), Arafat Minhas (brand ambassador), Tim Seifert, Zahid Mahmood and Mir Hamza (all silver), Fawad Ali and Riazullah (both emerging), Omair Bin Yousuf, Mohammad Nabi, Goerge Munsey and Mirza Mamoon (all supplementary).