PSL X Qualifier: Quetta Gladiators opt to bat first against Islamabad United

The match is being played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Quetta Gladiators won the toss and elected to bat first against Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 Qualifier.

The match is being played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

In a crucial playoff encounter, Gladiators' captain Saud Shakeel won the toss and elected to bat first against Islamabad United.

The winner of this qualifier match will secure a spot in the final. Meanwhile, Eliminator 1 is scheduled for Thursday between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings.

The loser of the qualifier will face the winner of Eliminator 1 in Eliminator 2 on Friday, May 23. The final is set for Sunday, May 25.

Squads:

