PCB confirms revised schedule for T20I series against Bangladesh

The series will now take place from 28 May to 1 June 2025

Follow on Published On: Wed, 21 May 2025 15:48:19 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially released the revised schedule for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, with all fixtures set to be played at the historic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The series will now take place from May 28 to June 1, 2025, with all matches starting at 8:00 PM local time, promising fans high-voltage cricket action under the lights.

Revised Match Schedule:

• 1st T20I – Wednesday, 28 May

• 2nd T20I – Friday, 30 May

• 3rd T20I – Sunday, 1 June

Bangladesh is expected to arrive in Lahore on May 25, with training sessions scheduled for May 26 and 27 as part of their match preparations.

This series marks the first assignment for Pakistan’s newly appointed head coach Mike Hesson and features a squad selected largely on the basis of standout performances in the ongoing HBL PSL X, which concludes on May 25.

Pakistan T20I Squad:

Salman Ali Agha (Captain), Shadab Khan (Vice-Captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (Wicket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (Wicket-keeper), Saim Ayub