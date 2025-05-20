Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I series sealed with major changes after successful talks in Dubai

Cricket Cricket Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I series sealed with major changes after successful talks in Dubai

Only three T20 matches will be played, all to be played in Lahore

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 20 May 2025 14:19:00 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have successfully concluded talks regarding the upcoming cricket series, confirming that Bangladesh will tour Pakistan to play a three-match T20 series.

According to a statement released by the PCB, the heads of both cricket boards held a lengthy and productive meeting in Dubai, resulting in a mutual agreement for the series.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met with the Chairman and President of the BCB, during which it was agreed that the Bangladesh national team will travel to Pakistan for the series. All three T20 matches will be played in Lahore.

Chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed his gratitude to the BCB leadership for finalising the tour and showing confidence in Pakistan as a safe cricketing destination.

Initially, a five-match T20 series had been proposed, with earlier schedules suggesting dates from May 25 to June 3. The PCB had later suggested revised dates from May 27 to June 5, but the final agreement now settles on a three-match series to be held entirely in Lahore.