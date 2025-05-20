Bangladesh tour of Pakistan in doubt amid scheduling uncertainty

BCB remains indecisive about the tour, originally set for May 21

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Bangladesh cricket team’s scheduled tour of Pakistan has once again fallen into uncertainty, as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has yet to make a final decision on sending its players.

According to media reports, the BCB remains indecisive about the tour, originally set for May 21, due to lingering concerns and recent tensions between Pakistan and India, which also disrupted the Pakistan Super League (PSL) schedule.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had presented multiple options to BCB for the proposed five-match T20I series, but no formal response has been received.

The series was initially scheduled from May 25 to June 3, with PCB now proposing new dates from May 27 to June 5. Additionally, logistical concerns have led to the possibility of shifting the first T20 match from Faisalabad to Lahore, with Lahore being considered as the new venue to streamline arrangements.