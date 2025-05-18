PSL 10: Multan Sultans set 186-run target for Quetta Gladiators

Usman Tariq takes 3 wickets

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) – Multan Sultans set a target of 186 runs for Quetta Gladiators in the 28th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10.

Multan Sultans won the toss and elected to bat first. They scored 185 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan and Yasir Khan opened the innings for Multan Sultans, but Rizwan could only score 4 runs. Opener Yasir Khan stood out with 45 runs, while Tayyab Tahir contributed 36 runs.

For Quetta Gladiators, Usman Tariq took 3 wickets, while Faheem Ashraf, Khurram Shahzad, Abrar Ahmed, and Mohammad Wasim took one wicket each.

Earlier, Multan Sultans' captain Mohammad Rizwan, after winning the toss, said they aim to end the league stage with a win.

On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators' captain Saud Shakeel said they are aiming for victory to qualify for the playoffs.

