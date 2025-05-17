Zalmi to face Kings in Rawalpindi as PSL resumes

Cricket Cricket Zalmi to face Kings in Rawalpindi as PSL resumes

The match will kick off at 8 PM

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 17 May 2025 10:33:28 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to resume on Saturday, with Peshawar Zalmi taking on Karachi Kings in a much-anticipated clash at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The PSL X match will kick off at 8 PM and will feature both local and international players in action, reigniting the excitement for cricket fans across the country.

It is worth noting that the remaining PSL matches were suspended following a recent attack on Pakistan by India. With a strong retaliatory response delivered, the league is now back on track, and the cricketing action will continue from where it left off.

On the points table, Karachi Kings holds the second position after winning five out of eight matches while Peshawar Zalmi sits on the fifth position with four wins in eight matches.