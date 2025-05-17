PSL X: Karachi Kings defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 23 runs

PSL resumed on Saturday, with Zalmi taking on Kings at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Karachi Kings have defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 23 runs in an important match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Batting first, Kings gave target of 238 runs for Zalmi powered by a David Warner and James Vince entertaining partnership.

After an early wicket, Vince joined Warner in the middle, and together they launched an astounding recovery by scoring162 runs for the second wicket until Ali Raza dismissed the former in the 15th over.

Vince hit 11 fours and a six for his 42-ball 72.

Warner remained the top-scorer for the Kings with 86 off 50 deliveries, studded with 11 fours and two sixes.

Zalmi decided to bowl first against Kings after winning the toss but the decision appeared to have backfired.

The PSL has resumed on Saturday, with Zalmi taking on Kings in a much-anticipated clash at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The PSL X match kicked off at 8pm and feature both local and international players in action, reigniting the excitement for cricket fans across the country.

It is worth noting that the remaining PSL matches were suspended following a recent attack on Pakistan by India. With a strong retaliatory response delivered, the league is now back on track, and the cricketing action will continue from where it left off.

On the points table, Karachi Kings holds the second position after winning five out of eight matches while Peshawar Zalmi sits on the fifth position with four wins in eight matches.

A Tribute to the Pakistan Army

The Pakistan Cricket Board also arranged a special ceremony for the armed forces of Pakistan following a successful operation against India.

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, DG ISPR LLt General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi were present on the occasion.

A CASUALTY OF WAR

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the postponement of remaining eight matches of PSL 10 amid Pak-India tensions.

“The decision to postpone the league has been taken after receiving directions from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,” said the PCB.

The PCB and its players stand resolutely in solidarity with the families of the martyrs and our security personnel defending the nation, it added.

The PCB recognises the efforts and support of its partners, franchises, participating players, broadcasters, sponsors, and organizers in having ensured the smooth conduct of the tournament.

“We, at the PCB, also have sincere regard for the mental well-being of participating players and the sentiments of our foreign players, and we respect the concerns of their families who want to see them back home,” the statement said.

Earlier, the Indian Premier League was suspended for one week because of the conflict between New Delhi and Islamabad.