Peshawar Zalmi opt to bowl first against Karachi Kings

The match will kick off at 8pm at Rawalpindi cricket stadium

Updated On: Sat, 17 May 2025 19:31:07 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Peshawar Zalmi have decided to bowl first against Karachi Kings in an important match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The PSL has resumed on Saturday, with Zalmi taking on Kings in a much-anticipated clash at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The PSL X match kicked off at 8pm and feature both local and international players in action, reigniting the excitement for cricket fans across the country.

It is worth noting that the remaining PSL matches were suspended following a recent attack on Pakistan by India. With a strong retaliatory response delivered, the league is now back on track, and the cricketing action will continue from where it left off.

On the points table, Karachi Kings holds the second position after winning five out of eight matches while Peshawar Zalmi sits on the fifth position with four wins in eight matches.

A CASUALTY OF WAR

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the postponement of remaining eight matches of PSL 10 amid Pak-India tensions.

“The decision to postpone the league has been taken after receiving directions from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,” said the PCB.

The PCB and its players stand resolutely in solidarity with the families of the martyrs and our security personnel defending the nation, it added.

The PCB recognises the efforts and support of its partners, franchises, participating players, broadcasters, sponsors, and organizers in having ensured the smooth conduct of the tournament.

“We, at the PCB, also have sincere regard for the mental well-being of participating players and the sentiments of our foreign players, and we respect the concerns of their families who want to see them back home,” the statement said.

Earlier, the Indian Premier League was suspended for one week because of the conflict between New Delhi and Islamabad.