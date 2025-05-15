ICC announces record prize pool for World Test Championship Final

The winners of the WTC Final will take home a purse of $3.6 million

Thu, 15 May 2025 14:16:40 PKT

(Web Desk) – The prize pool for the 2023–25 edition of the ICC World Test Championship has been revealed.

The total prize pool for the WTC 2023-25 Final stands at USD $5.76 million, more than double that of the previous two editions.

The winners of the WTC Final, to be played between Australia and South Africa at Lord’s from 11-15 June, will take home a purse of $ 3.6 million, more than double of what New Zealand (2021) and Australia (2023) earned after winning the previous two finals.

The losing finalists too will earn more than the earlier top prize money, assured of more than $ 2.1 million this time. The winners of the previous two editions won $1.6 million while the losing finalists got $ 800,000.

The increase in prize money exhibits the ICC’s efforts to prioritize Test cricket as it looks to build on the momentum of the first three cycles of the nine-team competition.

The third edition saw South Africa finish on a high with 2-0 home series wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan, ending with 69.44 percentage points. Defending champions Australia finished with 67.54 points while India finished with 50.00 after leading the table for much of the time.

ICC Chair Mr. Jay Shah wished the finalists the very best as they set their sights on the Test Mace.

