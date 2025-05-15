Neha Sharmin shines as Invincibles down Conquerors

Invincibles defeated Conquerors by eight wickets in the National Women’s T20 Tournament.

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Invincibles’ left-arm pacer Neha Sharmin Nadeem picked up 3-14 in four overs to help her team overcome Fatima Sana’s Conquerors in the sixth round of the National Women’s T20 Tournament 2024-25 at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Neha provided the Invincibles with a head-start as she dismissed both the opposition opening batters for golden ducks before castling Najiha Alvi for a run-a-ball 16 to leave Conquerors 37-3.

Skipper Fatima, who is currently leading the batting charts with 252 runs, continued her fine form with the bat as she contributed 41 runs off 32 balls with the help of seven fours, while also partnering with Hafsa Khalid (24, 35b, 4x4s) for a 33-run stand.

Fatima fell prey to Tania Saeed, who returned figures of 4-0-18-2, as Conquerors were restricted to 107-8 in 20 overs.

In turn, Ayesha Zafar (47, 35b, 8x4s) and Omaima Sohail (44 not out, 41b, 7x4s) forged a 91-run alliance for the second wicket after Humna Bilal landed an early blow to remove Muneeba Ali. Invincibles reached the target in 15.5 overs with eight wickets in hand.

In the other sixth round fixture at the Oval Academy Ground, Strikers rolled over Stars by nine wickets as they chased the 98-run target in 12.4 overs to bag their second win in the tournament.

Skipper Gull Feroza (37 not out, 42b, 3x4s) and player of the match Noreen Yaqoob (28, 21b, 4x4s, 1x6) put on a 56-run opening stand before Stars’ Tuba Hassan removed the latter. Eyman Fatima struck two fours and as many sixes in her unbeaten 14-ball 28 to take the team over the line.

Earlier, Stars’ bid to win the toss and bat first fell flat as they slipped to 26-3 and then 55-5 as opening batter Sana Urooj contributed 19 runs off 17 balls hitting four boundaries.

Tuba Hassan, batting at no.6, top scored with a 25-ball 30 inclusive of four fours, Hurraina Sajjad (14 not out, 15b, 1x4) and Sidra Nawaz’s (14, 27b, 2x4s) contributions pushed the Stars 97-7 in the allotted 20 overs.

For Strikers, Anam Amin and Ayesha Bilal snapped two wickets each, while Noreen, Diana Baig and Rehmat Noreen dismissed one batter each.

