Shoaib Malik resigns as domestic cricket mentor

He cited the difficulty of balancing multiple professional and personal responsibilities

Tue, 13 May 2025 18:07:12 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former captain Shoaib Malik tendered his resignation as domestic cricket mentor, citing professional and personal responsibilities.

In a statement posted on X, Malik said he submitted his resignation two weeks ago.

He cited the difficulty of balancing multiple professional and personal responsibilities as the main reason behind his decision.

"After careful thought, I informed the PCB of my intention to resign from my mentorship duties. It wasn’t an easy decision, but managing several roles simultaneously would have affected my ability to perform at my best,” he explained.

Malik assured that he would fulfill his existing contractual duties, giving the board sufficient time to appoint a new mentor ahead of the upcoming domestic season.

He expressed gratitude to PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, Champions Cup Director Wahab Riaz, the PCB executive team, fellow coaches, and the players he had the chance to mentor.

“I’ve found this journey incredibly rewarding and wish everyone involved continued success. Cricket is in my blood, and I’ll always be ready to serve Pakistan in any way I can,” he added.

His resignation comes amid reports that the PCB is revamping its mentorship structure.

Shoaib Malik was one of the five champion mentors unveiled by the Pakistan Cricket Board last year.

Misbah-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Waqar Younis are the other four mentors.

