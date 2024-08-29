Shoaib Malik to mentor Stallions in Champions Cup

He is one of the five champion mentors unveiled by the Pakistan Cricket Board earlier this week

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Former Pakistan captain and two-time ICC Event winner Shoaib Malik will mentor the Stallions in next month’s Champions One-Day Cup, which will be played at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad from 12-29 September.

Shoaib Malik was one of the five champion mentors unveiled by the Pakistan Cricket Board earlier this week. Misbah-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Waqar Younis are the other four mentors, who will reveal their side names and logos in PCB-arranged media conferences as part of promotion and publicity as well as creating Champions Cup brand awareness.

The Champions One-Day Cup will feature country’s 150 best of the best cricketers. This will be a 50-over tournament that will be played on a single-league format. All but 16 September match between Lions and Panthers, which will start at 9.30am, will commence at 3pm. There will be three playoffs in four days with the final on Sunday, 29 September.

Shoaib Malik’s Stallions will take on Lions on 13 September, followed by matches against Wolves (15 September), Dolphins (19 September) and Panthers (21 September).

Shoaib Malik (played in the 2007 and 2019 50-over World Cups, featured in six T20 World Cups, including captaining the side in the 2007 event, and, six Champions Trophy tournaments; is 33rd on the list of ODI players with 1,000 runs, 50 wickets and 50 catches; holds the record for one of the longest international careers, spanning nearly 20 years; to date has appeared in 35 Tests, 287 ODIs and 124 T20Is in which he has scored 11,867 runs and taken 218 wickets; is considered as one of the most sought after cricketers in franchise cricket)

“I am thrilled to be appointed as a mentor for the Stallions, a team with which I have shared many memorable moments as a player and captain. Now, to return in the role of a mentor, is an incredible opportunity. I am confident that I can still contribute significantly to the Stallion brand by sharing my experience and passion for the game.

“As a mentor, my role goes beyond just providing guidance from the dugout. I will also take to the field in select matches to impart my firsthand knowledge and experience. This will enable our upcoming cricketers to refine their skills and elevate their game, ultimately supporting the Pakistan Cricket Board's efforts to bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket.

“I am a strong advocate of the Champions Cup format, which unites the best talents from our domestic cricket in a highly competitive, high-pressure environment. While there will be fierce battles for supremacy on the field, there will also be intense rivalries among the mentors as we strive to outmaneuver each other, bringing an extra layer of excitement to every match.

“In cricket, as in any field, the learning process never truly ends, but it can certainly be accelerated. With this in mind, I am optimistic that the Champions Cup, guided by our experienced mentors, skilled coaching staff, and live broadcasts, will significantly strengthen our domestic cricket structure. This, in turn, will cultivate more skilled and talented players, ready to take on the global stage.

“"Of course, such progress won't happen overnight, but with patience and persistence, we can achieve our shared goals. I eagerly anticipate the support of our dedicated Stallion fans and the media throughout the Champions Cup. Together, we can develop new champions who will bring glory not just to the team, but to our region and our country.”