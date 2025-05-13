Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan's white-ball head coach

Hesson previously led the national teams of New Zealand and Kenya

Updated On: Tue, 13 May 2025 13:24:14 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially appointed Mike Hesson as the white-ball head coach of the Pakistan men’s cricket team. His tenure will begin on 26 May 2025.

The position had remained vacant since Pakistan's tour of New Zealand in April, and Hesson was selected after a thorough evaluation of multiple candidates.

Welcoming Mike Hesson as Pakistan's white-ball head coach



Read more ️ https://t.co/zBQQc1rt4f pic.twitter.com/XdlfnUjuvo — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) May 13, 2025

A seasoned international coach, Hesson previously led the national teams of New Zealand and Kenya. He is also the current head coach of Islamabad United, the defending champions of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Welcoming the appointment, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said: “Mike brings with him a wealth of international experience and a proven track record of developing competitive sides. We look forward to his expertise and leadership in shaping the future of Pakistan’s white-ball cricket.”

Mohsin Naqvi also announced that former coach Aqib Javed would join as Director of High Performance Centre complementing Mike Hesson to play a pivotal role in the evolution and success of Pakistan Cricket.