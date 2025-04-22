PCB considers new foreign head coach as it begins to seek new applications

Aqib Javed is no longer interested in the head coach role

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially advertised the position of Head Coach for the Pakistan Men's Cricket Team, as it seeks to fill the role with a long-term appointment.

Aqib Javed, who was appointed as the interim head coach until the Champions Trophy, was also given responsibilities during the New Zealand tour. However, sources now revealed that Aqib is no longer interested in the head coach role, and is instead keen on the Director of High Performance position.

The PCB has posted the vacancy for Head Coach on its official website. In addition, a separate advertisement has been issued for the Director High Performance post, which has been vacant since Nadeem Khan’s resignation.

Sources also indicated that the PCB is open to appointing a foreign head coach once again, signaling a possible shift in strategy for the national team’s future direction.