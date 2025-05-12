Cowper, first Test triple-centurion on Australian soil, dies aged 84

Cowper played 27 Tests for Australia scoring five centuries including a 12-hour 307 off 589 balls

Published On: Mon, 12 May 2025 09:42:39 PKT

(Reuters) - Bob Cowper, the first batsman to score a Test triple-century on Australian soil, has died at the age of 84 after a prolonged battle with illness, Cricket Australia said on Sunday.

Left-handed batter Cowper played 27 Tests for Australia between 1964 and 1968, scoring five centuries including a 12-hour 307 off 589 balls against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the Ashes series in 1966.

It was the only Test triple-century on Australian soil until Matthew Hayden's 380 against Zimbabwe at Perth in 2003. "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Bob Cowper who was a hugely respected figure in Australian cricket," Cricket Australia chair Mike Baird said in a statement.

"On behalf of Cricket Australia, our deepest condolences to Bob's family, friends and former teammates."

Cowper also played 66 first-class matches for Victoria and later served as an ICC match referee.

“Bob was a wonderful batter who will always be remembered for his famous triple-century at the MCG, as well as his strong influence in the Australian and Victorian teams of the 1960s," Baird added.