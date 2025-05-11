IPL chiefs in talks about restart following ceasefire: reports

BCCI said they will "take a call on IPL resumption after consulting stakeholders and government"

NEW DELHI (AFP) – India cricket board officials were reported to be meeting on Sunday to discuss a quick resumption of the IPL, following India and Pakistan agreeing a ceasefire in their deadly border conflict.

Nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan called a halt to hostilities on Saturday and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia told website cricbuzz they were "closely monitoring the evolving situation."

Saikia added they will "take a call on IPL resumption after consulting all stakeholders of IPL and the concerned government authorities."

Rajeev Shukla, vice-president of the BCCI, told Indian media that officials would meet on Sunday to decide the future course of action.

The Indian Premier League was on Friday suspended for a week, a day after a match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capital was abandoned in Dharamsala, less than 200 kilometres (125 miles) from the northern city of Jammu, where explosions were reported hours earlier.

A special train was arranged for players to return to Delhi on Friday as airspace was closed, while overseas stars began to head home on Saturday.

Teams on Sunday were reported to be contacting their overseas players and coaching staff about returning, with website ESPNcricinfo saying the IPL could restart around May 15 if given the go-ahead by the government.

There are 12 regular season games remaining to be played followed by three playoff matches and the final, originally scheduled for May 25.

New Delhi launched missile strikes on Wednesday morning in retaliation for a deadly attack on tourists in Indian-occupied Kashmir two weeks ago that India blames on Pakistan.

Islamabad has denied any involvement.