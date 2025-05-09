Curtains for IPL after Pakistan's fitting response to belligerence

The BCCI and the IPL management discussed various options and decided to wind up the tournament

Fri, 09 May 2025

MUMBAI (Dunya News) – India continues to face humiliation in the face of Pakistan’s effective response to aggression and has suspended the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament.

Indian media says a meeting of the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) officials and the IPL management discussed various options and eventually decided to wind up the tournament.

Media reports say the Indian board will share details of the decision.

A day earlier (Thursday), a match at Dharamshala was stopped midway and the stadium lights were switched off amid an air of uncertainty.

Meanwhile, reports say, the foreign players expressed concern about their safety and made frantic efforts to seek return tickets.

PSL SHIFTED TO DUBAI

Pakistan, on the other hand, has shifted the remaining matches of its premier league to Dubai.

India’s perfidious aggression, especially drone strikes, against Pakistan has created unrest on both sides of the border.

Pakistan has effectively responded to belligerence and shot down at least 35 drones in the last three days. Pakistan has also damaged several checkposts on the Indian side.

The National Security Committee, headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, recently gave a go-ahead to the armed forces to respond to the Indian sabre-rattling in a fitting manner.