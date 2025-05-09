PSL X remaining matches shifted to Dubai amid Pak-India tension

Cricket Cricket PSL X remaining matches shifted to Dubai amid Pak-India tension

The venue was shifted after India launched drone attack on various Pakistani cities.

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 09 May 2025 03:31:34 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed after long deliberations on Thursday that the remaining eight matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 will be moved to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to growing security concerns amid increasing tensions with India.

“The remaining fixtures of the HBL PSL X have been shifted to the UAE,” the PCB said in a statement, adding that updated dates and venues will be announced in due course.

Senior board officials, franchise representatives and players held a long meeting after news emerged of an Indian drone falling within the compound of Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

It was one of the several drones that were launched from India earlier today, which struck at least 12 cities in Pakistan.

The following fixtures will be rescheduled accordingly:

• Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi

• Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars

• Islamabad United v Karachi Kings

• Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators

• Qualifier

• Eliminator 1

• Eliminator 2

• Final

