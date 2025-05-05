Multan Sultans opt to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi

Updated On: Mon, 05 May 2025 20:01:10 PKT

MULTAN (Dunya News) – Multan Sultans have decided to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi in an important match of the last stage of group encounters.

Sultans’ captain Mohammad Rizwan preferred batting first Zalmi. As for the points table, Zalmi has six while Sultans has two points.

It merits mention that Yesterday Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings faced each other and after a tough encounter, the latter emerged victorious.

