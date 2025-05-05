Litton Das to lead Bangladesh in T20I series against Pakistan

Cricket Cricket Litton Das to lead Bangladesh in T20I series against Pakistan

Batting lineup features Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy

Follow on Published On: Mon, 05 May 2025 12:35:20 PKT

DHAKA (Web Desk) - The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced its squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against Pakistan, set to kick off on May 25 at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, marking the return of international cricket to the venue after 17 years.

Star batter Litton Das has been appointed captain, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz named vice-captain.

Alongside Litton and Mehidy, the batting lineup features Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, and Shamim Hossain. The bowling unit is spearheaded by Mustafizur Rahman, with support from Tanvir Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, and rising pacers Nahid Rana and Sharifullah Islam.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the T20I series schedule on April 30. The first two matches will be played in Faisalabad on May 25 and 27, followed by the remaining three in Lahore on May 30, June 1, and June 3.