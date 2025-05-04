PSL 10: Lahore Qalandars set 168-run target for Karachi Kings

Lahore opener Mohammad Naeem played a brilliant knock of 65 runs off 29 balls

Published On: Sun, 04 May 2025 23:21:39 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lahore Qalandars set a target of 168 runs for Karachi Kings in the 24th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10.

Karachi Kings won the toss and chose to bowl first. Lahore Qalandars scored 160 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 15 overs. According to the DLS method, Karachi Kings were given a revised target of 168 runs.

Rain interrupted the match after 7.5 overs of Lahore's innings, at which point they had scored 90 runs for the loss of one wicket. As a result, the match was shortened to 15 overs per side.

For Lahore, opener Mohammad Naeem played a brilliant knock of 65 runs off 29 balls, while Fakhar Zaman scored 51. Abdullah Shafique added 18, Sikandar Raza 8, and both Sam Billings and Asif Ali managed just 2 runs. Daryl Mitchell and Shaheen Afridi were dismissed without scoring.

From Karachi’s side, Abbas Afridi took 4 wickets, while Mir Hamza, Hasan Ali, and Aamer Jamal claimed one wicket each.

As for the PSL points table, Quetta Gladiators lead with 11 points from 8 matches, followed by Islamabad United with 10 points from the same number of games. Lahore Qalandars sit third with 9 points, Karachi Kings are fourth with 8 points, and Peshawar Zalmi are fifth with 6 points.

