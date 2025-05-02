PSL 10: Islamabad United opt to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi

The match is being played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Published On: Fri, 02 May 2025 19:51:31 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Islamabad United won the toss and elected to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi in the 22nd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10.

Squads:

Islamabad United: Kyle Mayers, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Ali Agha, Azam Khan (WK), Shadab Khan (C), Imad Wasim, Saad Masood, Ben Dwarshuis, Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith.

Peshawar Zalmi: Mitchell Owen, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Haris (WK), Hussain Talat, Max Bryant, Maaz Sadaqat, Luke Wood, Alzari Joseph, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Ali.

