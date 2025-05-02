Agha Salman focused on team success, praises Islamabad United's positive environment

Cricket Cricket Agha Salman focused on team success, praises Islamabad United's positive environment

He also praised team captain Shadab Khan, calling him one of the best leaders in PSL

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 02 May 2025 11:54:37 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Islamabad United all-rounder Agha Salman said he does not pay attention to outside noise and remains focused on his performance for the team.

Speaking to the media, Salman emphasised his commitment to scoring runs that contribute to the team’s victory. “I try to score the kind of runs that help my team win. Islamabad United has a great environment, and that’s the key to our consistent success,” he said.

He acknowledged that every match presented a fresh challenge. “Each game is different, and we try to play accordingly. While I respect everyone’s opinion, I know exactly what I need to do on the field,” he added.

Highlighting the unity within the team, Salman noted, “The atmosphere in the squad is exceptional. There’s no senior-junior divide, everyone jokes around with each other, and that helps the team bond.”

He also praised team captain Shadab Khan, calling him one of the best leaders in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). “Shadab’s captaincy speaks for itself. He’s doing a fantastic job, and I hope he continues to lead us this way until we win the tournament.”

Regarding upcoming matches in Lahore, Salman said the team would stick to its existing game plan. “Our goal is to maintain the brand of cricket we’re playing and carry the momentum forward,” he concluded.