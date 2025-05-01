Rain washes out PSL 10 clash between Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators

Qalandars and Gladiators have faced each other 19 times since the advent of the marquee league

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 01 May 2025 23:22:58 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Due to strong winds and rain in Lahore, the PSL 10 match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators was called off with no result.

In the match held at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Qalandars, batting first after being invited by Quetta Gladiators, scored 111 runs for 3 wickets in 11.3 overs.

However, bad weather forced the match to be abandoned, and both teams were awarded one point each.

So far, Lahore Qalandars have played 8 matches in the tenth edition of PSL, winning 4, losing 3, and with today’s match ending without a result. They currently sit second on the points table with 9 points.

On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators have played 7 matches, winning 4, losing 2, and with one no result, placing them third on the table, also with 9 points.

Squads:

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wicketkeeper), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Haris Rauf, Tom Curran, Asif Afridi

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (captain), Finn Allen, Hassan Nawaz, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Mark Chapman, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Zeeshan, Khurram Shahzad

