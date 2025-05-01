PSL 10: Quetta Gladiators win toss, elect to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars
Cricket
Qalandars and Gladiators have faced each other 19 times since the advent of the marquee league
LAHORE (Dunya News) – Quetta Gladiators won the toss and elected to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars in the 21st match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Qalandars and Gladiators have faced each other 19 times since the advent of the marquee league, with the former boasting a bleak dominance, winning 10 matches, compared to Gladiators’ nine triumphs.
Squads:
Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wicketkeeper), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Haris Rauf, Tom Curran, Asif Afridi
Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (captain), Finn Allen, Hassan Nawaz, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Mark Chapman, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Zeeshan, Khurram Shahzad