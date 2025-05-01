PSL 10: Quetta Gladiators win toss, elect to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars

Follow on Published On: Thu, 01 May 2025 20:38:28 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Quetta Gladiators won the toss and elected to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars in the 21st match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Qalandars and Gladiators have faced each other 19 times since the advent of the marquee league, with the former boasting a bleak dominance, winning 10 matches, compared to Gladiators’ nine triumphs.

Squads:

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wicketkeeper), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Haris Rauf, Tom Curran, Asif Afridi

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (captain), Finn Allen, Hassan Nawaz, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Mark Chapman, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Zeeshan, Khurram Shahzad

