PSL 10: Karachi Kings set 205-run target for Multan Sultans

James Vince scores 65 runs

Follow on Published On: Thu, 01 May 2025 17:13:15 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Karachi Kings set a target of 205 runs for Multan Sultans in the 20th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10.

The match is being played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, where Karachi Kings won the toss and chose to bat first against Multan Sultans.

Batting first, Karachi Kings scored 204 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in the allotted 20 overs, with James Vince remaining unbeaten on 65.

For Multan Sultans, Ubaid Shah was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, while David Willey and Curtis Campher claimed one wicket each.

Squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (C), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Curtis Campher, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah

Karachi Kings: David Warner (C), Tim Siefert, James Vince, Omair Bin Yousuf, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Mohammad Nabi, Fawad Ali, Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Mir Hamza

