Multan Sultans knocked out of PSL 10 after crushing defeat to Karachi Kings

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Multan Sultans have been officially knocked out of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 following a crushing defeat to Karachi Kings in the 20th match at Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Chasing a formidable 205-run target, Multan got off to a disastrous start. Skipper Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed for a second-ball duck by Abbas Afridi in the second over with the score at just 3. In the next over, Mir Hamza removed Usman Khan for just 1, deepening the early collapse.

Yasir Khan offered brief resistance with a 26-run cameo off 17 balls but was the third to fall during the powerplay, leaving Multan reeling at 34-3 in 4.2 overs.

Kamran Ghulam was the only middle-order batter to show some fight, scoring 28 runs. However, he whole team were bowled out for 117 runs.

Earlier, Karachi Kings won the toss and chose to bat first against Multan Sultans. Karachi Kings scored 204 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in the allotted 20 overs, with James Vince remaining unbeaten on 65.

For Multan Sultans, Ubaid Shah was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, while David Willey and Curtis Campher claimed one wicket each.

Squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (C), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Curtis Campher, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah

Karachi Kings: David Warner (C), Tim Siefert, James Vince, Omair Bin Yousuf, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Mohammad Nabi, Fawad Ali, Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Mir Hamza

