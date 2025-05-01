PSL 10: Double-header matches today with special news for fans

Fans are offered the opportunity to enjoy both games with a single ticket.

Published On: Thu, 01 May 2025 13:21:18 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Two exciting matches are scheduled today (Thursday) in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10, with fans offered the opportunity to enjoy both games with a single ticket.

The first match of the day will feature Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, kicking off at 3:30 PM, followed by an evening clash between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators at 8:30 PM.

Both matches would be played at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

To enhance the fan experience, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has allowed spectators to bring umbrellas to protect themselves from the sun. Water coolers have been installed in all enclosures to ensure attendees remain refreshed throughout the matches.

Additionally, special lemonade stalls have been set up inside the stadium to help fans stay cool and hydrated. Spectators are also advised to carry hats or caps for sun protection while enjoying the double-header cricket action.