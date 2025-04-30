I know how to respond, but I was taught to respect others, says Babar Azam

He acknowledged that fans expected him to stay longer at the crease

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam has responded gracefully to recent criticism, stating that while he too can speak up, he chooses respect over reaction because that’s what he was taught by his elders.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, Babar said, “Everyone knows how to talk, including me, but self-respect matters. I was raised to respect others, no matter what.”

Addressing performance-related pressure, he acknowledged that fans expected him to stay longer at the crease. “People enjoy watching me bat and have high expectations. While I enjoy playing short innings too, sometimes I’m not able to meet those expectations,” he admitted.

Babar further explained, “I do make mistakes, and I try to learn from them, but sometimes new mistakes happen — that’s part of cricket. The important thing is how focused you stay, and I remain fully focused on my game.”

Commenting on the modern game’s emphasis on strike rate and aggressive play, he said, “I know where the game is heading. I don’t need to prove what kind of player I am — everyone already knows. I always play according to the situation and what the team needs.”