Not playing up to expectations, admits Babar Azam

Cricket Cricket Not playing up to expectations, admits Babar Azam

Babar said he had been unable to replicate form in nets during matches

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 29 Apr 2025 15:10:22 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam admitted that he was not performing to the level expected of him.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, Babar said that while he felt highly confident during net sessions, he had been unable to replicate that form during matches. “I always try to give my 100%, but sometimes despite best efforts, things don't go as planned,” he said.

He added, “When people feel disappointed, I feel disappointed too. Often what you plan doesn’t happen on the field.”

Also Read: What 'Asian Bradman' advises Babar to regain form?

Babar emphasised that failure to stick to the game plan led to losses, noting that the team failed to build momentum in both batting and bowling during the first six overs, and the fielding was also not been up to the mark.

Babar further commented on teammate Saim Ayub, stating that he was still young and needed more time to mature in the game.

Quetta Gladiators defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 64 runs in the 17th match of Pakistan Super League season 10 on Sunday, where Babar managed to score only 12 before getting leg before wicket to Mohammad Amir.