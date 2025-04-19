What 'Asian Bradman' advises Babar to regain form?

Former Test captain responded to a question about Babar Azam in an interview

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Former cricket star Zaheer Abbas has advised Babar Azam to consult seniors for tips to come out of the lean patch.

In an interview, the former Test captain responded to a question about Babar Azam’s bad patch and advised that he should see any senior to discuss ways to get out of this phase in his career.

“Babar is either shy or conceited… he should consult some senior for tips,” said Zaheer Abbas, who was known as ‘Asian Bradman’ because of his batting class in his heyday.

He said Babar seemed to be throwing wickets in haste in recent times and he should concentrate on his technique and consult any senior player, who could offer valuables insights to help him regain form.

He recalled that Muhammad Azharuddin sought his (Zaheer Abbas’) advice during India’s 1989-90 tour to Pakistan and he asked him to change grip, which helped the batsman a lot.

He also cited the example of Younis Khan, who once regained form after seeking advice of Azharuddin.

Meanwhile, Younis Khan said the best way for Babar Azam to regain form was to stick to basics.