Iqbal Stadium to host int'l cricket after 17 years as PCB confirms Bangladesh T20I series

The first two T20Is will be played in Faisalabad on May 25 and 27

Wed, 30 Apr 2025

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled the schedule for the five-match T20 International series between Pakistan and Bangladesh, marking a significant return of international cricket to Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad after a 17-year hiatus.

Initially planned to include 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is, the tour has been revised to feature only T20 matches, with two additional T20Is replacing the ODIs. This adjustment is aimed at preparing both sides for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

As per the schedule, the first two T20Is will be played in Faisalabad on May 25 and 27, followed by the remaining three matches on May 30, June 1, and June 3 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

All matches are scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM local time. This will be Iqbal Stadium's first international assignment since 2008, reaffirming its place on the map of global cricket venues.