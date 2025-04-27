PSL 10: Peshawar Zalmi opt to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators

Cricket Cricket PSL 10: Peshawar Zalmi opt to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators

The match is being played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Follow on Published On: Sun, 27 Apr 2025 21:08:07 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday won the toss and opted to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators in the 17th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10.

The match is being played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. Saud Shakeel is leading Quetta Gladiators, while Babar Azam is captaining Peshawar Zalmi.

After the toss, Peshawar Zalmi’s captain Babar Azam said that since it’s a new pitch, he chose to field first and aims to restrict Quetta Gladiators to a total around 150 runs.

On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators’ captain Saud Shakeel stated that it’s important to play well during the powerplay and if the players perform well, they can set a big target.

Squads:

Quetta Gladiators: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel (captain), Kusal Mendis, Hassan Nawaz, Mark Chapman, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faheem Ashraf, Khurram Shahzad, Finn Allen.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (captain), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Mitchell Owen, Abdul Samad, Luke Wood, Akeal Hosein, Sufiyan Muqeem, Ali Raza.