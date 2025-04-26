Seifert and Mitchell add to New Zealand flavour in MLC 2025

Cricket Cricket Seifert and Mitchell add to New Zealand flavour in MLC 2025

Seifert will reunite with Finn Allen and Corey Anderson at San Francisco Unicorns.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 26 Apr 2025 00:31:33 PKT

NEW YORK (Web Desk) - New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert is set for his maiden MLC (Major League Cricket) stint in the US after having been signed by San Francisco Unicorns for the 2025 season. Seifert, 30, will reunite with his New Zealand opening partner Finn Allen and former Northern Districts team-mate Corey Anderson at Unicorns.

Under Anderson's captaincy, Unicorns finished runners-up in MLC 2024.

Both Seifert and Allen are not contracted to the NZC but have committed to making themselves available for all of New Zealand's T20I series in the lead-up to the 2026 T20 World Cup. Seifert and Allen were recently reintroduced into the New Zealand T20I team for the home series against Pakistan and were talked up as "New Zealand's bash brothers" after forging explosive partnerships at the top.

"I've been following MLC from afar over the last couple of seasons, particularly keeping a close eye on some of the Kiwi contingent," Seifert said. "I can't wait to get started this summer and add some more firepower with a team that is already stacked with talent and in a great position to take things one step further than last year."

"We look for both quality cricketers and quality personalities when bringing players into the Unicorns fold, and Tim definitely checks both those boxes," Unicorns head coach Shane Watson said. "His skills with the gloves will also be a major asset this year, especially with the new wickets in Oakland and Fort Lauderdale offering something of an unknown for spin bowling. He's also coming in with impressive form with the bat, adding to an already dominant top order alongside Finn [Allen], Shorty [Matt Short], and Jake [Fraser-McGurk]."

Both Seifert and Allen are currently in action in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

New Zealanders have been in demand among other MLC franchises as well. Offspin-bowling allrounder Michael Bracewell, who was central to New Zealand's run to the Champions Trophy final in March, has been signed by MI New York (MINY). Bracewell will join Trent Boult at MINY; Boult is currently part of MI's teams in the MLC, SA20 (MI Cape Town) and IPL (MI Indians).

Daryl Mitchell, who had missed MLC 2024 for Texas Super Kings with injury, has re-signed with the franchise for the upcoming season. In Mitchell's absence last year, TSK had brought in Afghanistan wristspinner Noor Ahmad, who has now been retained for MLC 2025 along with Devon Conway.

Tearaway Adam Milne will link up with Mitchell and Conway at TSK. Milne was part of Washington Freedom in the inaugural MLC in 2023 and has worked with TSK head coach Stephen Fleming at CSK in the IPL.

TSK have also snapped up the South Africa pair of Nandre Burger and Donovan Ferreira, who both play for Joburg Super Kings (JSK) in the SA20.

Former New Zealand stalwart Ross Taylor has been named Seattle Orcas ambassador for MLC 2025. He had previously worked as a batting coach at Orcas during the first two seasons of the tournament. Former England batter Ian Bell will take over from Taylor as Orcas' batting coach.

New Zealand Cricket recently became the first national governing body to invest directly in an overseas T20 league after joining forces with MLC to launch one of the competition's new teams in 2027, when the league expands.

The 2025 edition of MLC will be played from June 13 to July 14 with Oakland's Coliseum to host matches for the first time.

