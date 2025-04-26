Quetta Gladiators edge Karachi Kings by 5 runs in PSL 10 thriller

Both teams are aiming to improve their positions on the points table in this crucial match.

Updated On: Sat, 26 Apr 2025 00:02:11 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Quetta Gladiators defeated Karachi Kings by 5 runs in the 15th match of Pakistan Super League Season 10.

Chasing a modest target of 143, Karachi Kings managed only 137 for 8 in their 20 overs. Tim Seifert top-scored with 47. Captain David Warner fell for 4, James Vince scored 30, and Shan Masood 9. Mohammad Nabi (4), Khushdil Shah, and Abbas Afridi were dismissed without scoring, while Hasan Ali (24*) and Mir Hamza (3*) remained unbeaten.

For Quetta, Mohammad Amir, Khurram Shehzad, and Mohammad Wasim took 2 wickets each, while Abrar Ahmed and Saud Shakeel claimed one apiece.

Earlier, Quetta, batting first at Gaddafi Stadium, were bowled out for 142 in the final over. Saud Shakeel (6) and Finn Allen (0) provided a weak start. Kusal Mendis (36), Hasan Nawaz (35), and Faheem Ashraf (43) made key contributions, while Riley Rossouw (10), Mark Chapman (4), and others failed to capitalize.

Hasan Ali picked up 3 wickets for Karachi, with Mir Hamza and Abbas Afridi claiming 2 each. Mohammad Nabi and Fawad Ali took one apiece.

Squads:

Karachi Kings are being led by former Australian power-hitter David Warner. Key players include Hasan Ali, Shan Masood, Tim Seifert, James Vince, and Adam Milne.

On the other side, Quetta Gladiators are being captained by Saud Shakeel. Their notable players include Rilee Rossouw, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Amir, Kusal Mendis, Finn Allen, and Akeal Hosein.