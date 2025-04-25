PSL 10: Karachi Kings win toss, elect to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators

Cricket Cricket PSL 10: Karachi Kings win toss, elect to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators

Both teams are aiming to improve their positions on the points table in this crucial match.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 25 Apr 2025 20:17:21 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators in the 15th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10.

The match between the two teams is being played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

Both teams are aiming to improve their positions on the points table in this crucial match.

Currently, Islamabad United are on the top with five wins.

Squads:

Karachi Kings are being led by former Australian power-hitter David Warner. Key players include Hasan Ali, Shan Masood, Tim Seifert, James Vince, and Adam Milne.

On the other side, Quetta Gladiators are being captained by Saud Shakeel. Their notable players include Rilee Rossouw, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Amir, Kusal Mendis, Finn Allen, and Akeal Hosein.