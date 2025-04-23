Yasir, Iftikhar power Sultans to taste first victory in PSL X

(Web Desk) - Multan Sultans opened their PSL 10 account in emphatic fashion, defeating Lahore Qalandars by 33 runs in their first home game, courtesy blistering 87 off 44 balls from Yasir Khan helped reach a total of 228.

Yasir and Mohammad Rizwan gave Sultans a flying start, smashing 79 runs in the powerplay. Even as Asif Afridi dismissed Rizwan, the onslaught continued, with Iftikhar Ahmed blasting an unbeaten 40 off 18 balls to take Sultans to a mammoth total.

Qalandars’ bowling trio of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan were dismantled, conceding a combined 119 runs in 8 overs.

In reply, Fakhar Zaman gave Qalandars brief hope with a fiery 32 off 14, but a brilliant catch by Josh Little ended his cameo. Despite a spirited middle-order effort from Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, and Sam Billings, the Qalandars couldn’t keep pace with the steep asking rate.

Michael Bracewell and Ubaid Shah led the bowling charge for Sultans, with Ubaid taking three key wickets to derail the chase. In a light-hearted moment, Ubaid accidentally struck Usman Khan in the face while celebrating.

Teams Lineup

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah and Joshua Little.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings(w), Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi(c), Rishad Hossain, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan and Asif Afridi.