Multan taste victory in PSL after beating Lahore

The match was played at Multan Cricket Ground

Updated On: Tue, 22 Apr 2025 23:55:54 PKT

(Web Desk) - Multan Sultans have defeated Lahore Qalandars by 33 runs in a Pakistan Super League encounter, held in Multan.

Sikandar Raza and Sam Billings scored 50 and 43 runs each. But they did not prove enough as Sultans at the end comfortably beat Qalandars.

Sultan's Ubaid Shah took three wickets.

Earlier, powered by Yasir Khan's performance helped Sultans set a 229-run target against Lahore Qalandars.

Teams Lineup

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah and Joshua Little.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings(w), Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi(c), Rishad Hossain, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan and Asif Afridi.